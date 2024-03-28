×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Man Found Dead Outside Friend’s House in Delhi, Cops Suspect Suicide

A 23-year-old man was found dead outside his friend’s house in Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area with cops suspecting that he jumped from the terrace.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police
Delhi Police | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was found dead outside his friend’s house in Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area with cops suspecting that he jumped from the terrace. A police official said that a legal proceeding have been initiated in the matter as the family alleged foul play in the incident. 

According to police, Pankaj Singh Negi, a resident of Chirag Delhi, went to meet his friend on Monday in an inebriated state and a heated argument broke out between them.

Advertisement

Police have initiated legal process into the matter

"Following an argument, Negi left her house and went to the terrace of the building," police said.

Advertisement

Later, he was found unconscious outside the building, police said.

"A PCR call was received on March 25 at 10 pm regarding a person lying unconscious in Rajpur Khurd extension in Maidan Garhi area," another police officer said.

Advertisement

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot who took Negi to hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said prima facie, it appeared that Negi who worked at a bar in Greater Kailash Part II had jumped from the terrace.

Advertisement

However, the victim’s family has alleged foul play in the matter, police said, adding that a probe on the matter is underway.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and statements of Negi’s friend and other witnesses have been recorded, they added. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education for Children

Beyond Jobs education

6 minutes ago
Beckenham

Beckenham

6 minutes ago
Bank robbery in Rajasthan's Baran district

Bank Robbery in Baran

7 minutes ago
Delhi records warmest day

Delhi Records Warmest

9 minutes ago
23 Days To Polls And Multiple Defections Injure Congress; Is The INC Imploding?

Is The INC Imploding?

16 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Molesting Minor Girl

19 minutes ago
US investigators recover data recorder of crashed cargo ship

Crashed Cargo Ship

29 minutes ago
Man Who Duped More Than 600 Investors To The Tune Of Rs 380 Crore Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Man Who Duped Investors

33 minutes ago
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Toll

37 minutes ago
LS polls: Filing Of Nominations For 1st Phase Of Elections In UP Ends

LS polls: Filing Of Nomin

40 minutes ago
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

43 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mumbai suicide

43 minutes ago
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema

44 minutes ago
-Suspects plead not guilty in human smuggling case

Death On Canada border

an hour ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

3 Injured in Sambalpur

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia, Neetu At Pali Hill

an hour ago
Bhimaa

Bhimaa On OTT

an hour ago
Man Found Dead Outside Friend's House In Delhi's Maidan Garhi, Police Suspect Suicide

Man Found Dead Outside

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. Siblings Injured After Falling Off Flyover as Car Hits Them; Driver Held

    India News7 hours ago

  5. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo