Man Gets Life Term For Brutal Rape, Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Delhi
A Delhi court sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in 2017, highlighting his brutality & lack of remorse.
Man Gets Life Term For Brutal Rape, Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Delhi | Image: Unsplash
