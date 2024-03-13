×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Man Hangs Himself from Tree Inside National Park in Mumbai

A 27-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here on Wednesday morning, a police official said. The deceased, Amir Tawaf Khan, lived at Khindi Pada, which falls within the limits of the Mulund and Bhandup suburbs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Death
Man Hangs Himself from Tree Inside National Park in Mumbai | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A 27-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The deceased, Amir Tawaf Khan, lived at Khindi Pada, which falls within the limits of the Mulund and Bhandup suburbs.

The body was handed over to the man’s family for final rites after post-mortem and other legal formalities, he said.

As the news of the man’s death spread, many morning walkers and nature enthusiasts sought to know if it was the result of an animal attack, said Pawan Sharma, who is the honorary wildlife warden with the state Forest Department.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

