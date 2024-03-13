Updated March 13th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
Man Hangs Himself from Tree Inside National Park in Mumbai
A 27-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here on Wednesday morning, a police official said. The deceased, Amir Tawaf Khan, lived at Khindi Pada, which falls within the limits of the Mulund and Bhandup suburbs.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: A 27-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here on Wednesday morning, a police official said.
The deceased, Amir Tawaf Khan, lived at Khindi Pada, which falls within the limits of the Mulund and Bhandup suburbs.
Advertisement
The body was handed over to the man’s family for final rites after post-mortem and other legal formalities, he said.
As the news of the man’s death spread, many morning walkers and nature enthusiasts sought to know if it was the result of an animal attack, said Pawan Sharma, who is the honorary wildlife warden with the state Forest Department.
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.