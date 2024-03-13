×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

A 43-year-old man, Harjinder Singh, reportedly hung himself at his Gurugram home due to alleged harassment by his former employer.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer
Gurugram Resident Allegedly Commits Suicide Due to Former Employer's Unpaid Dues | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: A 43-year-old man died by allegedly hanging himself at his house here over harassment by his former employer, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night and the body of the deceased Harjinder Singh was found on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Before taking the extreme step, Singh left a voice note addressing his wife Paramneet Kaur in which he said he was dying by suicide as his former employer R K Tuteja did not clear his salary dues, they said.

Singh, a driver, allegedly hanged himself from a grille on the stairway of the third floor of his house in Gandhi Nagar Colony here, using an electric cable, the police said.

Advertisement

According to a complaint filed by Kaur, the victim had been working as a van driver at a rotary blood bank for the past two weeks while a salary dispute was ongoing with his former employer, the police said.

"My husband was working with R K Tuteja as a driver but he did not pay him his salary,” Kaur said in the complaint.

Advertisement

Kaur said when she and her husband approached Tuteja at his office, he insulted them. He had already taken Singh's signature on a salary register and claimed that he had paid him his dues.

"In a voice note, my husband alleged that he is committing suicide due to harassment by R K Tuteja," she added.

Advertisement

Based on Kaur's complaint, an FIR has been lodged at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station against Tuteja under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The body has been handed over to the kin after postmortem and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR HIG RPA RPA

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Capitol Hill

US news

a few seconds ago
Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

4 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

8 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

9 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

13 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

15 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

16 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

17 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

18 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

21 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

23 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

24 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

25 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

25 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

25 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

26 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

30 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo