  • Man Held for Attacking UP Minister’s Staffer, Snatching his Pistol in MP’s Gwalior

Published 15:15 IST, November 16th 2024

Man Held for Attacking UP Minister’s Staffer, Snatching his Pistol in MP’s Gwalior

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man after he and his associates allegedly attacked the personal security officer of UP minister Manohar Lal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
arrest
Man held for attacking UP minister’s staffer, snatching his pistol in MP’s Gwalio | Image: Freepik
