Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Argument on Alleged Sexual Abuse of Her Daughter

A man was taken into custody in Tamil Nadu on suspicion of setting his live-in partner afire after an argument over the sexual abuse of her child.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Crime
Man sets partner on fire | Image:pexels
  • 1 min read
Chennai: A man was taken into custody in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, on suspicion of setting his live-in partner afire after an argument over the sexual abuse of her child. The 32-year-old man, identified as Suryaprakash, allegedly sexually abused his live-in partner’s 13-year-old daughter and made her wear a ‘mangalsutra’ ornament, which is meant for married ladies.

The victim has suffered 60 percent burns and is being treated at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Suryaprakash was living-in with the woman, who is reportedly a divorcee and his colleague.

The accused has been charged with ‘attempt to murder’ and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred when Suryaprakash’s partner questioned him for his inappropriate behaviour towards her daughter. The woman allegedly hit him. The couple had an argument again on March 10, say reports, after which the woman doused herself with fuel. In a fit of rage, Suryaprakash set her on fire and fled.

The police have detained the accused and further investigation is on.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

