Published 15:04 IST, November 10th 2024
Man Held From UP for Rape of 7-Year-Old Girl in Thane District
A man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old in Maharashtra's Thane district
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man held from UP for rape of 7-year-old girl in Thane district | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:04 IST, November 10th 2024