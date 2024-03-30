Advertisement

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The police have arrested a 22-year-old man and apprehended his minor brother for allegedly robbing Rs 2.5 lakh from their relative's house here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradhuman, a resident of Chhapra district in Bihar, they said, adding that he also helped the victim lodge an e-FIR.

A woman lodged an e-FIR on May 17 complaining about a daylight robbery at her home, police said.

In the FIR, the Wazirabad-resident said she had gone to a ghat in Yamuna river here to take a holy dip on Budh Purnima on May 16, police said.

After taking the bath, the complainant went to the house of her relative while her three daughters returned home, a senior police officer said.

In the afternoon, her eldest daughter went to the market while another daughter went for her tuition, they said.

In the afternoon, a boy came to their home, met her youngest daughter and gave her Rs 100 to bring cold drink from a nearby shop. When the girl left, the boy stole a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh, a pair of gold earring and a gold pendant and left the house, the officer said.

During investigation, the police analysed footage from over 20 CCTV camera in the area, identified some suspects and showed it to the complainant. She identified the suspects as her relatives Pradhuman and his younger brother, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police arrested the man from Gurugram on Sunday with the help of a picture on his WhatsApp profile which showed a terrace in the background, the DCP said.

Pradhuman told the police that being a distant relative of the victim, he frequently visited the house and was aware that Rs 2.5 lakh was kept there to make payment for purchasing a plot of land, Kalsi said.

The accused called his brother from his native place in Bihar on May 15 and they planned the robbery. Pradhuman also shaved his younger brother's head, police said.

On the day of the incident, the younger brother of the accused entered the house, gave the 10-year-old girl Rs 100 to bring cold drink, took the bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh and gold ornaments and fled, the DCP said.

Pradhuman and his brother went to Gurugram. The accused then gave Rs 13,000 to his brother, who returned to his native village on May 17, police said.

The juvenile was also apprehended on Monday, police said, adding that Rs 1.47 lakh, a pair of gold earring and a gold pendant were recovered from their possession. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS