  • Man Impersonates Cop, Marries 5 Women and Defrauds Them, Proposes 49 Others; Held

Published 23:15 IST, August 3rd 2024

Man Impersonates Cop, Marries 5 Women and Defrauds Them, Proposes 49 Others; Held

Cops arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly marrying five women without divorcing anyone. Moreover, the accused allegedly duped them of lakhs of rupees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Impersonates Cop, Marries 5 Women and Defrauds Them, Proposes 49 Others; Held | Image: Pixabay (Representational Image)
