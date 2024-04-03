×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Software Update’, Ather Responds

Noida commuter delayed by unexpected electric scooter update highlights the quirks of modern technology in everyday life.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Update'
Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Update' | Image:X: @praaatiiik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an age where technological marvels have become a ubiquitous part of our lives, encountering unexpected challenges is not uncommon. However, Pratik Rai's recent ordeal in Noida sheds light on a particularly peculiar predicament that many may find hard to believe.

Rai, a resident of Noida, found himself in a surreal situation when his electric scooter, manufactured by Ather Energy, decided it was the opportune moment for a software update. Just as he was gearing up to head to the office one morning, his scooter initiated the update process, leaving him stranded until it was completed.

Advertisement

While being late to work due to traffic congestion or vehicle breakdowns is a common occurrence, Rai's circumstance presents a novel set of challenges. Sharing his experience on social media platform 'X', Rai highlighted the absurdity of the situation, remarking, "It's SUCH A NEW problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go to the office." He expressed his disbelief, humorously summarizing his dilemma as, “It's like – I am late to the office because my scooter was updating!”

To substantiate his claim and perhaps seek solace in communal bemusement, Rai shared a video documenting his predicament. The post quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 400,000 views and sparking conversations about the unexpected challenges posed by modern technology.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

4 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Update'

Electric Scooter Update

12 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board

13 minutes ago
ABCD Anybody Can Dance

Dance Moves Of Prabhudeva

20 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal wins Marrakesh Open

21 minutes ago
12th Fail

Popular Films Of Vikrant

22 minutes ago
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

AIFF closes probe

31 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
telecom towers

DoT delays spectrum aucti

38 minutes ago
Alanna Panday

Alanna's Pregnancy Looks

39 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

43 minutes ago
5 Dead After Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy

Telangana

an hour ago
smriti irani and rahul gandhi

Smriti Irani Attacks RaGa

an hour ago
Mukkamaar Brings The Power Of Thousands Of Girls This Women's Day

Mukkamaar Honours Women

an hour ago
Police vehicle attacked at a police station in Shillong

Police Vehicle Attacked

an hour ago
Madhya Pradesh High Court grants divorce to man for cruelty after wife employs tutoring tactics to misguide daughter.

IPC section 498A

an hour ago
Cloud Security

World Cloud Security Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh to Keep Phone Location On | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo