Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Software Update’, Ather Responds
Noida commuter delayed by unexpected electric scooter update highlights the quirks of modern technology in everyday life.
In an age where technological marvels have become a ubiquitous part of our lives, encountering unexpected challenges is not uncommon. However, Pratik Rai's recent ordeal in Noida sheds light on a particularly peculiar predicament that many may find hard to believe.
Rai, a resident of Noida, found himself in a surreal situation when his electric scooter, manufactured by Ather Energy, decided it was the opportune moment for a software update. Just as he was gearing up to head to the office one morning, his scooter initiated the update process, leaving him stranded until it was completed.
While being late to work due to traffic congestion or vehicle breakdowns is a common occurrence, Rai's circumstance presents a novel set of challenges. Sharing his experience on social media platform 'X', Rai highlighted the absurdity of the situation, remarking, "It's SUCH A NEW problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go to the office." He expressed his disbelief, humorously summarizing his dilemma as, “It's like – I am late to the office because my scooter was updating!”
To substantiate his claim and perhaps seek solace in communal bemusement, Rai shared a video documenting his predicament. The post quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 400,000 views and sparking conversations about the unexpected challenges posed by modern technology.
