Published 21:49 IST, November 11th 2024

Man Jumps Off Elevated Metro Station in East Delhi, Dies

A 23-year-old man died after jumping off an elevated platform at the Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station here on Monday, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
