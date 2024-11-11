Published 21:49 IST, November 11th 2024
Man Jumps Off Elevated Metro Station in East Delhi, Dies
A 23-year-old man died after jumping off an elevated platform at the Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station here on Monday, an official said.
