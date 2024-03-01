English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

UP: Man's Burnt Body Recovered from Car in Mathura, Girlfriend Held

Police here on Thursday arrested a woman and her mother in connection with a body recovered from a burnt car in Farah area of the district.

Press Trust Of India
Death
UP: Man's Burnt Body Recovered from Car in Mathura, Girlfriend Held | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mathura: Police here on Thursday arrested a woman and her mother in connection with a body recovered from a burnt car in Farah area of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that last Monday a burnt car was found in a deserted spot with a completely charred body inside it.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that the burnt man was Pushpendra Yadav, a native of Hathras, who lived in Agra and was in the transport business.

As part of investigation, police on Thursday arrested Pushpendra's 20-year-old girlfriend Dolly, a resident of Sikandra area of Agra, and her mother Bhuri Devi, the officer said.

Advertisement

The main accused in the case, Dolly's father Awadhesh Yadav is being searched for.

The SSP said that Awadhesh Yadav and his wife Bhuri Devi had asked Dolly to call Pushpendra to their house. They allegedly killed him in the house with the help of some other relatives and placed the body in a car and burned it.

Advertisement

He said that Awadhesh and his family were angry with Pushpendra because he had an affair with Dolly and had eloped with her once.

The SSP said that when Awadhesh tried to marry his daughter off, Pushpendra told her future in-laws about his relationship with Dolly and almost scuppered the alliance.

Advertisement

The officer said that Awadhesh was a member of the Mathura-based Bhura gang, known for heinous crimes like kidnapping, ransom, and murder.

Police are looking for Awadhesh, his elder brother Rajesh, and some other relatives who helped him in the murder. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World12 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo