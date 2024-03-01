UP: Man's Burnt Body Recovered from Car in Mathura, Girlfriend Held

Advertisement

Mathura: Police here on Thursday arrested a woman and her mother in connection with a body recovered from a burnt car in Farah area of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that last Monday a burnt car was found in a deserted spot with a completely charred body inside it.

Investigation revealed that the burnt man was Pushpendra Yadav, a native of Hathras, who lived in Agra and was in the transport business.

As part of investigation, police on Thursday arrested Pushpendra's 20-year-old girlfriend Dolly, a resident of Sikandra area of Agra, and her mother Bhuri Devi, the officer said.

The main accused in the case, Dolly's father Awadhesh Yadav is being searched for.

The SSP said that Awadhesh Yadav and his wife Bhuri Devi had asked Dolly to call Pushpendra to their house. They allegedly killed him in the house with the help of some other relatives and placed the body in a car and burned it.

He said that Awadhesh and his family were angry with Pushpendra because he had an affair with Dolly and had eloped with her once.

The SSP said that when Awadhesh tried to marry his daughter off, Pushpendra told her future in-laws about his relationship with Dolly and almost scuppered the alliance.

The officer said that Awadhesh was a member of the Mathura-based Bhura gang, known for heinous crimes like kidnapping, ransom, and murder.

Police are looking for Awadhesh, his elder brother Rajesh, and some other relatives who helped him in the murder. (With inputs from PTI)