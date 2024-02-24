Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 17:48 IST

Man killed by brothers-in-law in Meerut, 1 held

Man killed by brothers-in-law in Meerut, 1 held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Meerut (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead here on Monday allegedly by his brothers-in-law as he had recently married their sister against their wishes, police said.

The incident took place at the couple's residence in Khatikan locality under Sardhana police station area, they said.

Around two months ago, Jackie married a woman, Anchal, from his caste (Scheduled Caste). This angered the woman's family as they were against the marriage, Superintendent of Police (SP) rural Keshav Kumar said.

On Monday, the woman's brothers, Anshu Khatik and Sagar Khatik, came to the couple's house and fired at Jackie. They also attacked Jackie with a knife and he died on the spot, he said.

When Anchal tried to intervene, the accused also attacked her with the knife, he added.

She has been hospitalised, the police said.

Anshu, the main accused, has been arrested and the weapon used in the commission of the crime has been recovered. Sagar is on the run, they said.

Jackie's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said. PTI COR NAV NB DIV DIV

Published April 18th, 2022 at 17:48 IST

