New Delhi: A fight during a cricket match in Delhi led to the death of a 21-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday after he tried to intervene in a fight during the cricket match. According to the police, the incident took place in Northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, during which the victim was allegedly killed after he tried to intervene in the fight between his brother and other cricket players.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Vishal Kumar, succumbed to his internal injuries. The police stated that a murder case has been lodged and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

According to a police officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son, who live in the Pratap Nagar area. His younger brother and sister are studying.

The officer said Kumar used to work in a cosmetics factory in Sadar Bazar.

His younger brother Kunal had gone to play cricket near their house, police said, adding that subsequently, there was a scuffle between Kunal and others.

Kunal called his brother to the ground. When he reached the ground, Kumar was allegedly beaten up by the accused with cricket bats.

Kumar was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and three of the accused have been identified.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

