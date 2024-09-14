sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:00 IST, September 14th 2024

Man Killed, Grandchild Injured as Train Hits Car in Arunachal

A 52-year-old man was killed and his grandchild injured after their car was hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in Arunachal | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
15:00 IST, September 14th 2024