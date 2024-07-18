Published 18:56 IST, July 18th 2024
Man Killed, Wife Injured as School Bus Hits Bike in Maharashtra’s Gondia District
A 42-year-old man was killed and his wife critically injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a rashly driven school bus in Gondia.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Killed, Wife Injured as School Bus Hits Bike in Maharashtra’s Gondia District | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:56 IST, July 18th 2024