Published 12:32 IST, July 15th 2024

Man Kills Family, Fakes Accident to Escape in Telangana's Khammam

A 32-year-old man in Telangana was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters and passing off their deaths as a road accident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters and passing off their deaths as a road accident
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters and passing off their deaths as a road accident | Image: Freepik
