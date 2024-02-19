Updated September 18th, 2021 at 23:26 IST
Man kills friend during drunken brawl in Ulhasnagar
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his friend over an argument during a drinking session in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his friend over an argument during a drinking session in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place on Friday night in Songyachiwadi area over mobile phones, a Vitthalwadi police station official said.
"A man identified as Suraj Shinde stabbed his friend Dyandeshwar Sonawane to death with a knife. The latter was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Shinde was held later in the day," he said.
An official said Ulhasnagar has witnessed 32 murders between January last year and now.
Advertisement
Published September 18th, 2021 at 23:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.