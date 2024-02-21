Advertisement

A 36-year-old man allegedly shot himself on Thursday over a dispute with his wife in a village in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The victim, Ram Kumar of Kitas village, was also being harassed by his in-laws, his brother, Sahab Singh, alleged in a police complaint, they said.

SHO, Ratanpuri police station, Santosh Kumar Singh said a purported suicide note has been discovered in which Kumar has held his in-laws responsible.

Kumar was married to Vandana, who has been living with her parents in Khatoli for the last three months, the official said.

A case was registered against five people, Vandana, her father Anil Kumar, her mother Balesh, and two others, for abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is on, they said.