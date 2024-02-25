English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 19:00 IST

Man kills self after serving poison to his grandmother: Police

Man kills self after serving poison to his grandmother: Police

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Prayagraj, Apr 19 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman and her grandson, 40, were found dead in their village home near Phulpur town in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The police suspected that Lalita Devi and her grandson Arvind Maurya of Dhokri village died of consuming poison.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said the man appears to have served some poisonous food to his grandmother before consuming it himself.

A nine-page suicide note was recovered from the spot in which Maurya held seven people, including his wife, responsible for his actions, the SSP said.

Advertisement

Initial investigation has revealed that Maurya’s wife was having an affair with someone which was the reason of the dispute in the family, Kumar said.

There were no injury marks on Lalita Devi’s body and police suspected that she was given the poison first, he said.

Advertisement

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and a detailed probe is on. PTI RAJ ABN NB RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 19:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

42 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani fan spotted wearing RCB jersey during PSL 2024 match

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Startup Tamil Nadu sets up hub in Chennai

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Who Was Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Shot Dead in Bahadurgarh?

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Retail Inflation Overstated Amid Changing Consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: Three wickets down for MI

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo