Updated September 6th, 2021 at 10:00 IST
Man kills wife over infertility in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Man kills wife over infertility in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband for her inability to bear a child in Budhana town of the district, police said on Monday.
Khushnuma was married to Waseem nine years ago and the accused has been arrested, they said.
Advertisement
The incident took place on Sunday, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR RHL
Advertisement
Published September 6th, 2021 at 10:00 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Can a different INDI take on BJP?The Debate6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.