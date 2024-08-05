Published 09:40 IST, August 5th 2024
Man Loses Legs, Wife and Daughter Injured as Metal Piece Falls on Home After Reactor Blast
In Thane, an explosion at a pharmaceutical company's reactor injured a man severely, resulting in the amputation of both legs, and harmed his wife and daughter.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane Reactor Explosion Injures Family; Man Loses Both Legs / Representative Image | Image: ANI
