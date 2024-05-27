Advertisement

Chandrapur: In the forests of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, a 48-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger on Sunday. A forest official confirmed the incident, saying that the incident took place after the man ventured into the forest to collect tendu leaves. The body of the man was recovered from the Sindewahi range area and was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

According to the news agency PTI, the victim was identified as Prabhakar Ambadas Wethe, a resident of Dongargaon village in Sindewahi tehsil. After the incident, the victim’s family was given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000.

Reports suggest that with this latest incident of tiger’s attack on human beings, the death toll has risen to nine people, who were killed during man-animal conflicts in the district so far this year

In 2023, a total of 25 persons were killed in similar incidents.

Earlier, in mid-March this year, a 58-year-old man was killed by a Tiger in Chandrapur district itself, in the forest area number 494 in Ballarpur range. The victim’s family was given an initial relief of Rs 25,000 following the incident.

A forest official stated that cameras have been installed in the forest area to monitor the movement and personnel from the primary response team (PRT) have also been stationed there to ensure that any untoward incident could be stopped.

