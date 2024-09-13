sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Man Posing as Income Tax Inspector, Railway Employee Cheats Several Women on Matrimonial Site

Published 21:51 IST, September 13th 2024

Man Posing as Income Tax Inspector, Railway Employee Cheats Several Women on Matrimonial Site

The man, identified as Biranchi Narayan Nath from Chhendipada in Odisha's Angul district, targeted these women through a matrimonial website.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Muslim marriage
The man, identified as Biranchi Narayan Nath from Chhendipada in Odisha's Angul district, targeted these women through a matrimonial website. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:51 IST, September 13th 2024