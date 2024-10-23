Published 14:38 IST, October 23rd 2024
Man's body With Stab Wound Found in Delhi's Kalyan Puri Area
The body of a 25-year-old man with a stab injury was found near a shop in the Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi on Wednesday morning
- India News
1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The body of a 25-year-old man with a stab injury was found near a shop in the Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi on Wednesday morning | Image: PTI
- 1 min read
