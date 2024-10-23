sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |

Published 14:38 IST, October 23rd 2024

Man's body With Stab Wound Found in Delhi's Kalyan Puri Area

The body of a 25-year-old man with a stab injury was found near a shop in the Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi on Wednesday morning

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024
The body of a 25-year-old man with a stab injury was found near a shop in the Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi on Wednesday morning | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:38 IST, October 23rd 2024