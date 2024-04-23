Advertisement

Viral News: Hritwik Haldar, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), shared his personal story in a LinkedIn article.

Hritwik, like many young people from middle-class families, aspired to be a doctor or engineer. After completing the tenth grade in a Bengali-medium school, he decided to pursue the science stream.

In his post Hritwik wrote, “From an average school boy in a Bengali medium high school to incoming Graduate school at MIT, one thing was common that whenever I got an opportunity, I have used my best to utilise it to the fullest.”

Hritwik attributes his encouragement to go deeper into topics beyond the curriculum to his chemistry teacher. Hritwik made the decision to take the admission exams for engineering and medicine as he began to show interest in science.

screengrab of linkedin

Despite receiving a 93.4 percent grade in his 12th board exams, he did not fare well in JEE or NEET.

“I was a very average student through my school years. During that time from class VII to X, I wasn't among the top students, and I lacked proper guidance on effective studying methods. Rote memorization didn't appeal to me, and I grew to dislike studying. However, things began to change during my 10th class when I shifted my focus to understanding concepts rather than memorizing them.” Hritwik asserted.

screengrab shared by Hritwik Haldar

Hritwik called Virat Kohli his "role model" before concluding, saying that he taught him that success can only come from persistent hard effort.

“As Virat Kohli is my role model, I always believe not everyone gets inborn talent, you just need to do continuous hard work to achieve success in life just like Virat got. So, two things I think helped me to get into MIT (QS World Rankings - 1 currently) is the consistent hard work and right use of opportunity.” Hritwik Haldar concluded.

