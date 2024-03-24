The Delhi Police apprehended the auto-driver along with the man who tweeted the hoax message and also recovered the auto. (Image: Republic/ ANI) | Image: self

Amid the high alert situation in the national capital in wake of the G20 Summit, a social media post caused a brief panic among the security agencies in Delhi, after it was claimed that an explosive-laden auto-rickshaw was moving towards G20 venue at Pragati Maidan. The tweet, which also tagged the official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North Delhi left the Delhi police in a tizzy for a short span of time. The police immediately came into action and in a brief session of search operation nabbed both the auto-driver and the person, who tweeted from Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area..

After thorough checking and extensive interrogation, the social media information was found to be a hoax message. Following which, the accused identified as Kuldeep Saha (21) revealed during the interrogation that he made the call out of anger as the auto-driver parked his auto at the spot, where he had warned him not to park his auto. After the initial probe, the police detained the accused for making false social media post regarding the G20 Summit security. Further, legal action is being taken against him.

Police and security agencies interrogating the accused

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed the news saying that the 21-year-old boy has been apprehended and is being interrogated to ascertain any suspicious links. Briefing about the incident, DCP Singh said, “It is submitted that on September 8, official twitter handle of DCP Outer North was tagged in a tweet by one Kuldeep Saha twitter handle, mentioning that “Yah auto-driver Pragati Maidan ki taraf guns and explosive lekar ja raha hai (This auto-driver is carrying guns and explosives towards Pragati Maidan)” and a photo of auto was also uploaded with tweet.”

Considering the sensitivity of the tweet, the district police immediately swung into action and started tracing the auto and the man. As per police, during the search, the ownership of the concerned auto was found in the name of Gurmeet Singh (50), residing at SSN Park in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Outer North Delhi.

At the said address, auto-driver Harcharan Singh (48) was found, who stated to the police that the auto is registered in his brother’s name, which he uses for carrying fabrics in the Chandani Chowk area. He also disclosed that he is having a dispute over parking of his auto with one person namely Kuldeep Shah who resides in the same street.

According to the DCP, “All the facts were verified and the auto mentioned in the tweet was thoroughly checked. No suspicious thing was found from the auto. When the police visited the house of Kuldeep Shah, he was found present at his home. On enquiry he stated that he posted the above said tweet, as the auto driver parked the said auto outside his house, despite he warned him several times not to park his auto there and enraged with the same he made the above said tweet.”

Following preliminary inquiry, the police have detained the accused for making false post on social media regarding the security of the G20 Summit and further legal action is being taken against him.