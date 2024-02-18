Advertisement

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) A 60-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide outside a police station in Tonk district by setting himself on fire, officials said.

The reason behind his extreme step was not immediately known, they said. Ramswaroop Bairwa went to Todaraisingh Police Station on Tuesday evening but returned from the main gate after talking to a police constable on duty, they said. Around 100 metres from the police station, he took out petrol from his motorcycle, poured it over himself and set himself on fire, police said.

Police personnel rushed to his rescue and put out the flames. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

According to an official, Bairwa has registered several cases while he too is an accused in some of the cases related to land disputes. However, none of the cases were lodged at Todaraisingh Police Station.

“The reason (behind attempted suicide) will become clear after his statement,” the official added.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old woman poured petrol on herself and threatened to set herself on fire inside the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sawaimadhopur district as she was upset over lack of action in a gang rape case filed by her.

The woman had accused her three relatives of gang raping her in August. On Tuesday, she walked into the office of the police officer and poured petrol over herself. However, policemen present there caught her before she could set herself ablaze and her clothes were changed.

Later, a case of attempt to suicide was registered against her at Man Town Police Station.

Deputy SP Narayan Sharma is investigating the gang rape case which was registered with Soorwal Police Station in August.

“In the initial investigation, the allegations of gang rape appear to be false. It came to light that there was a financial dispute of Rs 6 lakh between her and the accused in the gang rape case. The allegations could not be established and the case is being further investigated,” Sharma said.

“She came to my office and in order to create pressure, poured petrol over herself and threatened to commit suicide. A case of attempt to suicide has been registered against her,” he added. PTI SDA RHL