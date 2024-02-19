Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 17:34 IST

Man sets self, wife on fire in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A 28-year-old man immolated himself after setting his wife on fire over a family dispute at Eeshapur Dhobha village in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
A 28-year-old man immolated himself after setting his wife on fire over a family dispute at Eeshapur Dhobha village in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday, police said.

Both were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Ajay, a resident of Guthna village under the Phardhan police limits, had come to his in-laws' place, where his wife Roma Devi (26) has been living for the past several months.

He came with a can of petrol and before anyone could understand the situation, committed the act, police said.

His wife’s parents and two sisters sustained burn injuries in their attempt to rescue the couple, police said, adding that the injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. DSP Arvind Kumar Verma said a family dispute was the reason behind the incident.

Roma Devi was living with her parents for the past several months and refused to live with her in-laws, resulting in frequent fights between the couple, he said. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 17:34 IST

