Gurugram: A Gurugram resident, while sharing his grievance related to the annual hike in school fees of his child, mentioned how the unexplained increase in tuition fees is worrisome. In a post on X, Udit Bhandari highlighted how schools are overlooking the situation in order to make ‘more money’.

He said that when parents protested, the school authorities asked them to get their kids enrolled in another school.

My son's school fees have been consistently compounding at 10%/annum. The school does not even bother to explain the hike and the higher fee simply appears on the payment app! When parents protested, they said please look for another school for your kids! — Udit Bhandari (@GurugramDeals) April 9, 2024

“This post surely has hit a raw nerve! My son is in Grade 3 and it's a reputed CBSE school in Gurgaon. School fees is Rs. 30000/month including meals (excluding bus). If this continues to compound at 10% it would be nearly Rs. 9,00,000 per annum when he's in 12th (sic),” he added in a follow-up tweet.

A user commented on his post, “IB school in Gurgaon is taking more than 80k/month fees! Now you may feel lighter!

While another responded, “This is the case with almost all the schools, issue is there is no mechanism to limit them !!”

“It's the same in all schools 30k pm atleast for Nursery/ KG grades. Heritage, Shiv Nadar, Shriram etc Teachers also jump schools for small increments plus these schools have to give flashy campuses to attract Parents. Pretty bad culture in Gurugram,” third user wrote.

“Same here with DPS. You can’t object to anything. 10% hike every year, books with inflated MRP they even provide stationery and you can’t buy it from outside. They change dress, shoes every year so nobody can use their old one,” a user commented.