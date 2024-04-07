×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Man Shot At In Gurugram Mall After Drunken Brawl, Accused Absconding

A 26-year-old man was shot at by another person at a mall in Gurugram over a drunken brawl early Sunday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man shot at during drunken brawl in Gurugram mall
Man shot at during drunken brawl in Gurugram mall | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gurugram: A 26-year-old man was shot at by an assailant at a mall here over a drunken altercation early Sunday morning, police told PTI.

The victim, hailing from Rajasthan's Suratgarh, got hurt in his thigh and was rushed to a hospital where he is currently being treated, they added.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused who managed to flee, the police said.

The victim Mohit had come to Delhi a few days ago to meet his brother, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place around 6 am on Sunday at DT City Centre Mall on MG road.

Mohit visited a club at the mall with two friends Saturday late night. He got engaged in a drunken altercation with a man at the club's gate. As the argument escalated, the accused shot at Mohit, injuring him in the thigh, the officer said.

"The victim is being treated in a hospital and said to be out of danger," the officer added.

Based on his statement, an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Sector 29 police station on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Sarjeet Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the man.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

