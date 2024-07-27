sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:29 IST, July 27th 2024

Man Shot at in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Jul 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old man sustained a bullet injury when two unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him near Duggan village here on Saturday evening, police said. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said Ravi sustained bullet injury in his left thigh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
