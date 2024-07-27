Published 22:29 IST, July 27th 2024
Man Shot at in Punjab's Phagwara
Phagwara, Jul 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old man sustained a bullet injury when two unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him near Duggan village here on Saturday evening, police said. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said Ravi sustained bullet injury in his left thigh.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
4 year old shot dead in Bihar | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:29 IST, July 27th 2024