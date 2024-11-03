sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Adityanath Death Threat | India vs Canada | US Elections | Middle-East Conflict | J&K Encounter |

Published 08:28 IST, November 3rd 2024

Man Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

The incident took place in Polma, under the jurisdiction of Jirawadi Police Station, where a public altercation over the land dispute led to the death of man

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
gun shooting
The incident took place in Polma, under the jurisdiction of Jirawadi Police Station, where a public altercation over the land dispute led to the death of man | Image: ANI
Advertisement

08:13 IST, November 3rd 2024