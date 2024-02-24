Advertisement

A 35-year-old man was shot dead and his relative injured following a quarrel between two families over an old dispute around rearing pigs in Khera village of Shahdara's GTB Enclave, police said on Monday.

The quarrel broke out around 11 pm on Sunday between the families of Sandeep Chandoliya and Vicky but police intervened and dispersed them, they said.

A few hours later, GTB Enclave police station received a call about a firing from the same spot.

Sandeep Chandoliya's relatives Vikash and Suresh were shot, they said.

Vikash sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and was declared dead at the GTB Hospital, while Suresh, with an injury to the abdomen, is undergoing treatment, said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

As per Chandoliya's statement, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the officer said.

"We have apprehended two suspects, Vicky and his brother Rocky. During interrogation, Vicky told police that he and his family were fed up of frequent quarrels with the other party. So they decided to finish off Chandoliya. They fired at him but missed," the senior officer said.

Chandoliya owns a meat shop in Farsh Bazaar and rears pigs in Khera village near Vicky's house. In the past too, they have engaged in fights over this. In April last year, FIRs had been registered against both of them, the police said.