Updated March 31st, 2024 at 23:09 IST

MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies on Way to Hospital

A 25-year-old man belonging to the nomadic community Pardi died after he was shot for resisting a bid to allegedly kidnap his sister in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Guna: A 25-year-old man belonging to the nomadic community Pardi died after he was shot for resisting a bid to allegedly kidnap his sister in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, an official said.

The incident took place in the Dharnavada area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Dharampal Pardi was shot in the foot by a person after he objected to an alleged attempt to kidnap his sister, said Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh, the in-charge of Dharnavada police station.

A profusely bleeding Dharampal was rushed to a nearby hospital, which referred him to Bhopal for better medical care.

The victim died while being taken to the state capital, he said.

Police have registered a case of murder against seven to eight individuals and efforts are on to nab them, the official said, adding that the crime seems to be the fallout of an old enmity.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Whatsapp logo