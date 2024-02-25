Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 17:28 IST

Man, son arrested in UP for duping people on pretext of doubling money

Man, son arrested in UP for duping people on pretext of doubling money

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of doubling their money.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said a resident of Palia town complained to the police on April 3 that he was lured by Govind Nishad and his son Ganesh saying they have a technique to convert blank paper to currency.

Advertisement

They took him to Gonda and duped him of Rs 2.5 lakh, the police officer said.

After investigation, the UPSTF and Palia police nabbed the accused. They were arrested under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), he said.

Advertisement

Over Rs 22 lakh cash, an SUV, IDs of the police department and media houses, and some chemicals were seized from the accused, the ASP said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that they used the dupe people by telling them of having a technique to convert blank paper into currency, the police officer said. PTI CORR ABN NSD NSD

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

20 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

20 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

20 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DMK's Jaffer Sadiq Expelled for alleged involvement in Drug Smuggling

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | PM Modi Dedicates 5 AIIMS to the Country

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. MS Dhoni's appointment letter for ticket collector's job goes viral

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. ICAI To Review Paytm Issue, Says 'Scrutiny on BYJU'S Progressing Well'

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Zero Tolerance For Those Who Play with Future of Youth: Yogi Adityanath

    India News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo