Churu: A horrific incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Churu district when a woman in the Sandwa village filed a complaint with police stating that her husband had been continuously feeding her intoxicants by spiking her tea for the past 15-20 years and forcing her to have sexual relations with other men. She accused her husband of allegedly getting her father-in-law and brother-in-law to rape her.

The woman, in her complaint, accused her husband of beating her brutally whenever she refused to indulge sexually with others. She added that once her husband even allegedly ran with a sharp weapon to slit her throat for not giving in to his demands but she managed to save her life by running away.

The woman told the cops that she was a mother of three sons and a daughter. In the FIR, she stated that the accused were issuing threats to kill her brother, as her three children reside with him.

Cops have filed an FIR against the father-in-law, and brother-in-law apart from six others. Further probe is on.

14-Yr-Old Drugged, Raped

In another shocking incident that was reported from Rajasthan, a 14-year-old girl was raped twice in a moving sleeper bus between Bikaner and Jaisalmer in Churu district on April 28.

The 21-year-old accused Anil Meghwal, a resident of Dhadhariya Banirotan village, had allegedly raped the teenager in Dhadhariya village by lacing her juice. Not just this, he had also captured obscene photographs of the girl during the act, which he used to blackmail her. After the victim, an 8th-grade student filed a report, the police arrested the accused.