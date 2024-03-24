A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by three people in central Delhi's Prem Nagar following a dispute, police said on Saturday. Deepak alias Kana, a resident of Multani Dhanda, received an injury on his thigh and was taken to a hospital, police said, adding that he was involved in criminal cases.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Friday in Prem Nagar, Nabi Karim. During the investigation, three people -- Vishal (31), Himanshu (29) and Ritik (23) -- were arrested and the weapon of offence was seized, a police officer said. Vishal and Ritik were involved in criminal cases, the officer said. Ritik and Deepak were friends, but a few days ago, they had a fight and Ritik, along with his associates, attacked Deepak to teach him a lesson, the officer said.