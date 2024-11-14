sb.scorecardresearch
Published 02:43 IST, November 15th 2024

Man Stabbed To Death After Altercation At Meat Shop In Noida

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a man was allegedly stabbed to death after an altercation at a meat shop on Thursday leading to a major outrage in the area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stab
Man stabbed to death at meat shop on Noida | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
02:43 IST, November 15th 2024