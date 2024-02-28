Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was on Friday stabbed to death with a sharp iron piece during a scuffle with two minor boys in west Delhi's Naraina, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tinku, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, they said.

On Friday at 5.07 pm, information was received at the Naraina Police Station regarding the incident.

Tinku landed in a fight with the two minor boys and one of them attacked him with the iron piece. Tinku was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

According to the boys, they were collecting scrap parts of iron in Loha Mandi. The victim tried to snatch some money from them and one of them stabbed him with the iron piece, the officer said.

Police have apprehended the two minors and verifying their age. Further investigation is underway, they added.

PTI NIT SRY