Updated September 11th, 2021 at 07:41 IST
Man stabbed to death with iron piece; 2 minor boys apprehended
Man stabbed to death with iron piece; 2 minor boys apprehended
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was on Friday stabbed to death with a sharp iron piece during a scuffle with two minor boys in west Delhi's Naraina, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Tinku, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, they said.
Advertisement
On Friday at 5.07 pm, information was received at the Naraina Police Station regarding the incident.
Tinku landed in a fight with the two minor boys and one of them attacked him with the iron piece. Tinku was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
Advertisement
According to the boys, they were collecting scrap parts of iron in Loha Mandi. The victim tried to snatch some money from them and one of them stabbed him with the iron piece, the officer said.
Police have apprehended the two minors and verifying their age. Further investigation is underway, they added.
Advertisement
PTI NIT SRY
Advertisement
Published September 11th, 2021 at 07:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.