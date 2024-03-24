×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

The accused claimed that the victim had made fun of him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
attack
Fortunately, the girl did not suffer any serious injuries in the attack | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a girl with a knife in broad daylight in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday. The attack that was captured on CCTV has now gone viral.  The accused, identified as Aman, has been arrested. 

According to sources, the accused used to roam around the streets in the area and the student would call him crazy and make fun of him. 

He claimed that the victim also made fun of him. Furious over being made fun of, the accused picked up a knife from a vegetable stall and attacked the girl when she was on her way to the library. 

Fortunately, the girl did not suffer any serious injuries in this attack. Soon after noticing the heinous act, passersby rushed to rescue the girl and pushed the man away. An investigation into the attack is underway. More details are awaited.
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

