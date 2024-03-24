Fortunately, the girl did not suffer any serious injuries in the attack | Image:Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a girl with a knife in broad daylight in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday. The attack that was captured on CCTV has now gone viral. The accused, identified as Aman, has been arrested.

According to sources, the accused used to roam around the streets in the area and the student would call him crazy and make fun of him.

#VIDEO : In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a girl with a knife in broad daylight in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday. pic.twitter.com/LwlQI8D7IY — Republic (@republic)

He claimed that the victim also made fun of him. Furious over being made fun of, the accused picked up a knife from a vegetable stall and attacked the girl when she was on her way to the library.

Fortunately, the girl did not suffer any serious injuries in this attack. Soon after noticing the heinous act, passersby rushed to rescue the girl and pushed the man away. An investigation into the attack is underway. More details are awaited.

