Published 10:28 IST, October 12th 2024
Man Stabs Wife to Death Over Children’s Custody in Maharashtra's Thane
A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
10:28 IST, October 12th 2024