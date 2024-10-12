sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man Stabs Wife to Death Over Children’s Custody in Maharashtra's Thane

Published 10:28 IST, October 12th 2024

Man Stabs Wife to Death Over Children’s Custody in Maharashtra's Thane

A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assamese woman stabbed to death in Delhi
A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over the custody of their children | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

10:28 IST, October 12th 2024