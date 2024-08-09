Published 17:24 IST, August 9th 2024
UP Man Strangles Pregnant Daughter Over Her Relationship
A man strangled his pregnant 17-year-old daughter over her love affair and later turned up at a police station to confess his crime.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A man strangled his pregnant 17-year-old daughter over her love affair and later turned up at a police station to confess his crime. | Image: shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:24 IST, August 9th 2024