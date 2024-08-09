sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:24 IST, August 9th 2024

UP Man Strangles Pregnant Daughter Over Her Relationship

A man strangled his pregnant 17-year-old daughter over her love affair and later turned up at a police station to confess his crime.

Reported by: Digital Desk
17:24 IST, August 9th 2024