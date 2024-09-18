sb.scorecardresearch
  Man Suffers Seizure During Ganpati Idol Immersion in Maharashtra's Palghar, Drowns

Published 13:32 IST, September 18th 2024

Man Suffers Seizure During Ganpati Idol Immersion in Maharashtra's Palghar, Drowns

A 24-year-old man drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in a lake in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 24-year-old man drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in a lake in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said | Image: Unsplash
13:32 IST, September 18th 2024