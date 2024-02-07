English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Man Sustains Injuries In Elephant Attack On Bandipur-Wayanad National Highway | WATCH

 A man sustained injuries in an elephant attack on the Bandipur-Wayanad National Highway on Thursday.

Digital Desk
Bandipur: A man sustained injuries in an elephant attack on the Bandipur-Wayanad National Highway on Thursday. The incident occurred as the man and others were standing by the roadside when the elephant approached from behind. The episode was captured on a passing tourist's mobile phone. 

The group was returning from Karnataka, traveling through the Bandipur forest on the national highway, heading towards Wayanad in Kerala. 

Despite repeated warnings from forest officials urging motorists not to disembark from their vehicles in this area, the cautionary advice went unheeded, resulting in the unfortunate injury of one of the passengers.
 

In a similar incident, a 68-year-old man Soundarajan, on Friday, died after he was attacked by a wild elephant at Chinnakanal in Kerala.

Soundarajan was involved in farming activities with his grandson when an elephant charged at them on Monday. Soundarajan sustained injuries, while fortunately, his grandson had a narrow escape. 
 

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 20:15 IST

