Patna: A 25-year-old man allegedly threatened to shoot Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through social media causing chaos among the security agencies. The accused threatened the chief minister through a video post. Following which the police immediately launched a search operation and nabbed the accused from his house located in Patna’s Barh area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said the accused was tracked down and arrested from his home at Barh on the outskirts of the city.

Accused took the step for instant fame, says police official

The deputy SP said, "We learnt about the video on February 14 and a case was lodged immediately at Kotwali Police Station. Two co-accused were arrested earlier."

The police produced the main accused before a court and he is being sent to jail, Prasad said.

"It appears to be a case of a youngster aspiring for instant fame and taking the wrong step because of lack of proper guardianship," he added.

The accused, while being taken away to jail, admitted before the media that "in a fit of anger" he had said that he would shoot the chief minister "with a country-made pistol, in full public glare" and got the video posted on social media.

"But I am a student pursuing my studies in Mumbai. I had no such intentions. I beg to be forgiven. After all, did the CM not seek forgiveness after he said something improper in the state assembly," the accused added.

The allusion was to last year's infamous episode when Kumar, who is in his 70s, had ended up describing the act of human sexual intercourse, in graphic detail, on the floor of both Houses of the legislature.

The remarks, made to highlight better awareness of birth control measures among women who completed their school, had drawn widespread condemnation following which the veteran leader expressed regret inside as well as outside the House.

