×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Man Threatens to Shoot Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Social Media, Police Nab Him

The man allegedly threatened to shoot Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on social media to grab instant fame, says a police official.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: A 25-year-old man allegedly threatened to shoot Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through social media causing chaos among the security agencies. The accused threatened the chief minister through a video post. Following which the police immediately launched a search operation and nabbed the accused from his house located in Patna’s Barh area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said the accused was tracked down and arrested from his home at Barh on the outskirts of the city.

Advertisement

Accused took the step for instant fame, says police official

The deputy SP said, "We learnt about the video on February 14 and a case was lodged immediately at Kotwali Police Station. Two co-accused were arrested earlier."

Advertisement

The police produced the main accused before a court and he is being sent to jail, Prasad said.

"It appears to be a case of a youngster aspiring for instant fame and taking the wrong step because of lack of proper guardianship," he added.

Advertisement

The accused, while being taken away to jail, admitted before the media that "in a fit of anger" he had said that he would shoot the chief minister "with a country-made pistol, in full public glare" and got the video posted on social media.

"But I am a student pursuing my studies in Mumbai. I had no such intentions. I beg to be forgiven. After all, did the CM not seek forgiveness after he said something improper in the state assembly," the accused added.

Advertisement

The allusion was to last year's infamous episode when Kumar, who is in his 70s, had ended up describing the act of human sexual intercourse, in graphic detail, on the floor of both Houses of the legislature.

The remarks, made to highlight better awareness of birth control measures among women who completed their school, had drawn widespread condemnation following which the veteran leader expressed regret inside as well as outside the House. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

2 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

20 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo