Man Throws Acid At Son-In-Law After Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination

Thane: A 29-year-old newly married man from Maharashtra’s Thane district suffered injuries after his father-in-law flung acid at him following a dispute over his honeymoon destination, an official said on Thursday.

The son-in-law, Ibad Atik Falke, is admitted to a hospital, while accused Jaki Gulam Murtaza Khotal (65) is on the run, said senior inspector SR Gaud of the Bazarpeth police station in the Kalyan area.

According to the FIR, Falke recently married Khotal’s daughter. He wanted to visit Kashmir for his honeymoon, but his father-in-law wanted the couple to travel to a religious place abroad. This had led to a dispute between the two, the official said.

On Wednesday night, Falke returned home and parked his vehicle near a road. Khotal, who was waiting for him in his car, rushed towards Falke and allegedly threw acid on him, injuring his face and body, the police said.

“Khotal wanted to end his daughter’s marriage with Falke. He is currently absconding and we are trying to track him down,” the official said.

Khotal has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 124-1 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 351-3 (criminal intimidation) and other charges, he added.