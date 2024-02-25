Advertisement

A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve, a forest official said on Thursday.

Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve, Kumar Ashutosh told PTI that on Wednesday night Puran Singh along with a relative was passing through the Betla forest area when he was attacked by a herd of elephants . He died on the spot while his relative managed to escape by running away, the director said.

Ashutosh said that the incident took place in Kuchila village under Chhipdohar police station.

The director said that an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 has been given to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 3.75 lakh more will be given after the completion of the prescribed process by the government.

The Jharkhand government gives a total compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of a person killed by a wild animal.

On September 9 a woman was killed by an elephant near Kuchila village near the same area.

The Palamau Tiger Reserve is spread over 1,129 square kilometres in Latehar district.