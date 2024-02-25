English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 18:02 IST

Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Palamau Tiger Reserve

A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve, a forest official said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A 32-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve, a forest official said on Thursday.

Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve, Kumar Ashutosh told PTI that on Wednesday night Puran Singh along with a relative was passing through the Betla forest area when he was attacked by a herd of elephants . He died on the spot while his relative managed to escape by running away, the director said.

Ashutosh said that the incident took place in Kuchila village under Chhipdohar police station.

The director said that an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 has been given to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 3.75 lakh more will be given after the completion of the prescribed process by the government.

The Jharkhand government gives a total compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of a person killed by a wild animal.

On September 9 a woman was killed by an elephant near Kuchila village near the same area.

The Palamau Tiger Reserve is spread over 1,129 square kilometres in Latehar district. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo