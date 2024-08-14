sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 14:51 IST, August 14th 2024

Man Travelling In Autorickshaw Abducted In Kerala Capital

A man, suspected to have arrived at the international airport here, was allegedly kidnapped by a gang while travelling in an autorickshaw through the Kerala capital in the wee hour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Auto Driver
Man travelling in autorickshaw abducted in Kerala capital | Image: pexels/Rep Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:51 IST, August 14th 2024