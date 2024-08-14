Published 14:51 IST, August 14th 2024
Man Travelling In Autorickshaw Abducted In Kerala Capital
A man, suspected to have arrived at the international airport here, was allegedly kidnapped by a gang while travelling in an autorickshaw through the Kerala capital in the wee hour.
